Man remanded for alleged knife attack

A 45-year-old man who allegedly struck his wife and daughter with a cane knife has been remanded in custody by the Nausori Magistrates court.

The incident happened earlier this week in their home in Kuku, Nausori.

The man faces two counts of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

Article continues after advertisement

Both victims remain admitted at the CWM Hospital.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High court and will be called on July 10th.