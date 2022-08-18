Man remanded for alleged gruesome murder

A man who allegedly brutally murdered a 19-year-old man in Vatukacevaceva in Rakiraki over the weekend has been remanded in custody.

Maika Bavou appeared in the Rakiraki Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that he assaulted the victim, whereby he sustained serious injuries.

The 50-year-old is then alleged to have staged the scene of the crime to appear as if it were a suicide.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court where it will be called on 6th September.