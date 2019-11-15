Man remanded for alleged breach of lawful order

Tevita Delaibatiki who is charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order has been remanded in custody until Thursday.

It is alleged Delaibatiki left the Lautoka restricted zone last Friday and disobeyed the lawful order.

He was arrested in Caubati, Nasinu over the weekend.

Delaibatiki appeared at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today and his cased has been referred to the Nadi Magistrates Court.