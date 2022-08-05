Man remanded for alleged attempted murder

Bi Baodan.

The man who allegedly stabbed the manager of a fishing vessel company in Suva on Tuesday night has been remanded in custody.

Bi Baodan appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with one count of attempted murder.

The prosecution also objected to bail.

The Magistrate said the offence was indictable and transferred the matter to the Suva High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to August 19th.

The victim remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.