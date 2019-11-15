Home

Man questioned for alleged attempted murder

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 23, 2020 9:30 am

A man in his 20s is being questioned for an alleged case of attempted murder after attacking a 40-year-old man with a cane knife.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Colo-i-Suva.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim with a cane knife several times before fleeing the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

He was arrested and is in Police custody.

The victim remains admitted at the Oceania Private Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigation continues.

