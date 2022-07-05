Man pleads not guilty to several charges

[File Photo]

A man has pleaded not guilty to several charges of sexual assault of a minor in the Suva High Court this morning.

The accused is charged with one count each of indecent assault, indecently insulting and annoying a person, rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault.

The alleged incidences happened between 2019 and 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim in this case was below the age of 13 at the time of the alleged incidences.

The state counsel informed the court they will have three witnesses and requested the trial be held in a closed court.

The defense counsel will also be presenting three witnesses in the trial.

The presiding judge has agreed to the prosecution’s application and the trial will commence on July 18th.