Man pleads not guilty to rape charges

A man who allegedly raped a woman in January this year pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him in court this morning.

He is charged with two counts of rape and one count of criminal trespass. The alleged offence took place on January 23 this year in Lami.

State counsel informed the court that the accused had admitted to the alleged offence in his caution interview. He adds that the proposed agreed facts have also been served to the defence counsel.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage has adjourned the matter to May 30th for mention.