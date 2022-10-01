Man pleads not guilty to rape charge

A man who allegedly raped a teenage girl last year pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him in court yesterday.

The man is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He is alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Waila.

High Court judge Justice Daniel Goundar has instructed the man to find a counsel.

Justice Goundar told the man that it is his responsibility as an accused person to find a lawyer to represent him in court or waiver his right to counsel.

He also said that he would proceed with the trial even without his counsel.

This case has been adjourned to November 28th.