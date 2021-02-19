Man pleads not guilty to alleged rape of student

A man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old student in Nasinu last year pleaded not guilty to his charge in the Suva High Court today.

The man is charged with two counts of rape.

It is alleged that the 15-year-old student skipped school in September to join a drinking party with the accused.

The man was released on strict bail condition today.

He has been released on $1000.

The man has been ordered to report to the Valelevu Police Station every Saturday between 6am to 6pm.

He has been ordered not to interfere with the witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to April 16th for PTC.