Man pleads guilty to raping granddaughters

A 59-year-old man charged with four counts of rape pleaded guilty to all charges in the Suva High Court yesterday.

He is also charged with one count of indecent assault.

On the 11th of September last year, he raped two of his granddaughters aged four and seven.

The incident took place in Naitasiri.

The summary of facts was read in court and was understood by the man as he was convicted as charged.

The Defence lawyer has been given 14 days to file mitigation while the State has been given until Friday to file sentencing submission.

The grandfather has been further remanded and will be sentenced on the 25th of this month.