Man pleads guilty for murdering his wife

The Vunidawa village headman in Naitasiri who was charged with the murder of his 28-year-old wife has pleaded guilty in court.

The 34-year-old farmer who appeared in the Suva High Court for judgment today now stands convicted with one count of murder.

The court heard that Josevata Werelali Koroi murdered his wife, Adi Waidru in Vunidawa, Naitasiri on May 1st last year following a marital dispute.

It is alleged that the dispute stems from the wife having an extra-marital affair with another man for three years prior to the incident.

Following his discovery of his wife’s messages with another man, Koroi stabbed her once on her right chest before stabbing her four times on her back with a kitchen knife resulting in her death.

The High Court Judge in his ruling adds that options to reconcile or seek assistance from the Family Court is available and men shouldn’t take extreme steps by killing their partner.

Koroi will be sentenced by the High Court tomorrow.