Man jailed to 13 years for rape of child

A 50-year-old man who raped a seven-year-old girl was told by the court that the offense he committed will cause untold miseries to the victim and her family.

High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo sentenced the man to 13 years imprisonment.

The man was convicted of one count of rape.

The offender is a good friend of the rape victim’s father.

He was residing with the victim’s family when the offence took place on November 2019 in Suva.

The court was told that the offense took place when the victim’s parents were away from home.

The offender and the victim were watching cartoon at their home alone when he raped her.

A permanent domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) has also been issued to the offender and he will be eligible for parole after spending 11 years behind bars.