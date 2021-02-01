Man jailed for raping sister-in-law

A man has been sentenced to six years and six months imprisonment for raping his sister-in-law.

The incident happened in March, 2018 in the Western division.

It was proved in court that the man took advantage of the victim’s poverty and helplessness to fulfill his sexual desires.

While sentencing the man, the Lautoka High Court Judge considered the aggravating factors that the victim suffered psychologically and there was a breach of trust.

He will be eligible for parole after serving four years.