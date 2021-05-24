Court
Man jailed for raping cousin
March 24, 2022 3:43 pm
A Taveuni man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for raping his cousin in 2020.
The court heard that the attack happened in a village in Taveuni in December 2020, when the victim was 11-years-old.
In sentencing, the court stated that the perpetrator abused the trust and relationship his cousin had in him and destroyed one of the safest places she had been in her young life-her grandmother’s home.
The court has also placed a permanent domestic violence restraining order against the man to protect the victim.
A non-parole period of 10 years has been set.
