Man jailed for raping a child

Children are entitled to live their lives free from any form of physical or emotional abuse.

Lautoka High Court Judge Sunil Sharma made the comments while sentencing a 36-year-old man to 16-years, six months imprisonment who was convicted of raping a ten-year-old child in 2017.

The court heard that in May 2017 the victim came to a market in Nadi with her mother and young sister.

The accused followed her to the washroom twice and to the victim’s mother’s stall and asked her to have tea with him.

The victim refused and he later asked her to accompany him to pick up his daughter.

The ten-year-old refused however the man insisted that she go with him.

The accused took the young girl to the cane field and raped her.

The victim returned to her mother and informed her about the incident.

The High court Judge said there was a degree of planning by the accused as he had approached the victim three times and lied about picking up his daughter.

Justice Sharma said the accused exposed the victim to sexual activity at a very young age and robbed her of her innocence.

The High court Judge also said that there has been an increase in sexual offences involving offenders who are mature adults.

The accused has to serve a 14-year sentence before being eligible for parole.