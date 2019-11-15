Man jailed for digital rape of minor

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for two counts of digital rape of a three-year-old child.

The incident took place in Vatuwaqa in April last year when the convict was alone with the child.

The 32-year-old had moved in from Vanua Levu to Suva staying with the child’s family as a family friend.

He was a co-tenant when he committed the crime.

In the Suva High Court today the Judge says the victim was very vulnerable due to her tender age and she was abused in her home, the very place she should be safe.

A non-parole period of nine-years was also set.