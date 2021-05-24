Home

Man jailed for beating wife during drinking session

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 5:04 am

A Lami man will be spending a year behind bars for beating his wife during a drinking session.

The man was sentenced despite having informed the Suva High Court that he had reconciled with his wife.

The judge stated he needed to be taught a lesson.

Article continues after advertisement

The couple had a heated argument about their past relationships while drinking at their neighbours’ place in April of last year, and the man took a metal rod and struck his wife.

Later that month, the man surrendered to police, and the case was taken to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The court heard the man reconciled with his wife and they tried to withdraw the case however, the DPP exercised its power and proceeded with charges.

The High Court judge told the man that sometimes women are under considerable pressure and decide to reconcile, but injuries matter, and perpetrators need to learn their lesson.

The man was told that the attack was unprovoked and fuelled by alcohol.

He was told not to re-offend once he was released or there would be more consequences.

