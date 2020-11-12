Man jailed for attempted murder

A 47-year-old taxi driver has been sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment after being convicted of the attempted murder of his wife by the Suva High Court.

He will serve a minimum term of eight years before pardon may be considered.

The Court heard that Dinesh Chand and his wife were separated last August when the victim visited Chand’s place to see the children.

Article continues after advertisement

The Court heard he even took his estranged wife to a doctor that evening as she was suffering a swollen toenail.

The victim stayed the night after returning from the doctor and was sleeping when she felt pain in her neck.

The Court heard when the victim woke up, she saw Chand right in front of her with a rod in his hand.

Evidence showed the victim had been stabbed in the neck suffering a life-threatening injury.

The Judge said the victim expressed her willingness to reconcile, telling the court she wished to forgive her estranged husband and asking for him to be given a chance to support her and his three children.

However, the Judge says it must be noted that the victim’s wishes in respect of forgiveness and reconciliation cannot be considered in sentencing offenders in domestic violence offences.