Man involved in alleged taxi permit scam

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 27, 2022 4:30 pm
[Source: File Photo]

A 38-year-old man alleged to have obtained $35,000 in a taxi permit scam will be produced in the Suva Magistrate Court tomorrow for a bail hearing.

The man was initially taken to court on Friday, but did not bring suitable sureties.

It is alleged that between November 2016 and April 2017, the accused obtained $35,000 from four individuals on the pretext of selling taxi permits.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused allegedly obtained between $6,000 and $14,000 from each of the four victims during this period.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Economic Crime Unit and charged with four counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

He was told by the court to arrange two sureties.

 

