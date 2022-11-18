Man involved in alleged taxi permit scam bailed

A Suva man appeared at the Magistrates court today for allegedly producing false documents and obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that between 1st July and 8th November in Nasinu, Sandeep Anand Reddy allegedly produced a taxi permit and a letter for permit transfer knowing that they were false.

It was revealed in court that the documents were produced in compliance or purported compliance with the Land Transport Act 1998.

He has also been charged with obtaining financial advantage contrary to Section 326 (1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

In July, Reddy allegedly engaged in conduct by issuing a false taxi Permit to Satish Chand and in the process obtained a financial advantage amounting to $650.

Also between 1st October and 8th November in Suva, Reddy allegedly engaged in conduct by informing Chand that he will lodge a Taxi Permit at the Land Transport Authority, and as a result of such conduct, obtained a financial advantage amounting to FJD $300.

A stop departure order has been issued for the accused and he has been ordered to surrender his passport and not interfere with witnesses.

Reddy has been released on a non-cash bond bail of $1000.

The case will be called again on 30th January 2023.