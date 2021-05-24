Man in possession of forged vaccination card to front court

Another man in his 40s will be produced in court tomorrow after he was charged for allegedly being in possession of a forged vaccination card.

Police say the accused on the 18th of January when asked to produce his vaccination card failed to do so but only gave a reference number.

Police confirm that it was discovered the card allegedly belonged to a fellow employee and the accused had pasted a white piece of paper with his name over the other person’s name.

The accused has been charged with one count of possession of the forged document and will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.