Man impersonating OHS inspector remanded

A man alleged to have impersonated an Occupational Health and Safety inspector was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today on corruption charges.

Dranivesi Matai Junior, also known as Matai Dranivesi, was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count each of personating a public officer and obtaining financial advantage and two counts of falsification of documents.

It is alleged that he impersonated an OHS Inspector of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Namaka office during inspections of business premises for businesses in the Nadi area for the purposes of OHS certification.

He is further alleged to have falsified OHS Inspection certificates and placed the electronic signature of the inspector he was impersonating onto the certificates.

This was then issued to these businesses to fulfill the requirements of the Health and Safety at Work Act of 1996 in order to obtain a gain from the businesses.

Dranivesi allegedly falsified trust fund receipts by forging the signature of a Revenue Collector for the Ministry onto these receipts, which were issued for the purpose of payments by the businesses, the certificates were issued to.

It is alleged that he obtained inspection fees of $1,850.

Dranivesi has been remanded in custody.

The matter will be called again on Monday for bail and to transfer the matter to the Nadi Magistrates Court.