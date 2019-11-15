Man handed life imprisonment for killing wife

The man who killed his de-factor partner by pouring benzene on her before setting her alight has been sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment.

Jekope Naimawi was sentenced by the Suva High Court this morning.

The incident took place on the 10th of January last year following a homebrew drinking session between the couple and their friends in Kalabu, Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

The couple was arguing during the drinking session and Naimawi also assaulted the victim several times by hitting her head with the bucket used for mixing the homebrew.

Naimawi later took Maraia Tala to their home where he poured benzene on her and set her alight.

Tala suffered a forty-five percent burn.

Following this, Naimawi then rushed Tala to the hospital where she later succumbed to the burn on the 22nd of January last year.

The Suva High Court Judge has set 18 years as a minimum term to be served before a pardon may be considered by the President.

The Judge told Naimawi the love affair which started in 2014 turned out bitter and later became a love/hate relationship.

Naimawi has been given 30 days to appeal to his conviction.