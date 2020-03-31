Home

Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre
Man granted bail for allegedly inciting violence

Tokasa Rainima Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @FBC_News
April 7, 2020 1:24 pm
A 24-year-old unemployed man appeared in court today for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience of the law through a comment he posted on social media.

Josaia Naitukunivalu who resides in Tacirua, Suva allegedly posted a comment calling on people to breach curfew hours.

This followed a statement issued by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on COVID-19.

Magistrate Seini Puamau told the accused that there are better things that he can do, being a citizen of this country.

Naitukunivalu was granted bail with a sum of $1,000 and to provide a fixed address.

He will reappear in the Suva Magistrates Court on the 17th of June.

