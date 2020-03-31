Man granted bail for allegedly inciting violence

A 24-year-old unemployed man appeared in court today for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience of the law through a comment he posted on social media.

Josaia Naitukunivalu who resides in Tacirua, Suva allegedly posted a comment calling on people to breach curfew hours.

This followed a statement issued by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on COVID-19.

Magistrate Seini Puamau told the accused that there are better things that he can do, being a citizen of this country.

Naitukunivalu was granted bail with a sum of $1,000 and to provide a fixed address.

He will reappear in the Suva Magistrates Court on the 17th of June.

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

