Man granted bail for allegedly inciting violence
April 7, 2020 1:24 pm
A 24-year-old unemployed man appeared in court today for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience of the law through a comment he posted on social media.
Josaia Naitukunivalu who resides in Tacirua, Suva allegedly posted a comment calling on people to breach curfew hours.
This followed a statement issued by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on COVID-19.
Magistrate Seini Puamau told the accused that there are better things that he can do, being a citizen of this country.
Naitukunivalu was granted bail with a sum of $1,000 and to provide a fixed address.
He will reappear in the Suva Magistrates Court on the 17th of June.
"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited
Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020
