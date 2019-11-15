Man gets life imprisonment for rape and murder

A 22-year-old man convicted of murder, rape, burglary and theft has been given life imprisonment.

The Court heard that Mosese Cama entered the home of a 65-year-old woman in Savusavu between the 30th to the 31st of December in 2018.

Cama then struck the woman on the head with an iron rod used to husk coconuts.

The Court heard following this, he raped the woman while she was bleeding profusely and left the house after stealing a few of her belongings.

Cama is mentally ill and Judge Justice Goundar says he is eligible for presidential pardon after deemed safe for the community.

The man will continue to receive medical treatment while serving his sentence.