Man gets 13 years for raping minor

A 58-year-old man convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The incident happened in a village in Tailevu in November 2018 when the victim was alone at home.

The Court heard the man went inside the victim’s home and saw her lying down.

Article continues after advertisement

He covered the girl’s mouth with a pillow and committed the crime.

He then threatened to strike her with a cane knife if she told anyone about the incident.

The man is related to the victim’s father.

He has a non-parole sentence of 10-years.