Man gets 13-years for raping cousin

A man who raped his 12-year-old cousin in a toilet in Naitasiri four years ago has been sentenced to 13-years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

The man was convicted of five counts of rape.

The court heard the man committed the offence on separate occasions.

The High court Judge said that rape is one of the most humiliating and distressing crimes and it becomes more serious when it involves a child victim.

The Judge further said the complainant was sexually abused by a person who was known to her.

It was highlighted in court the victim’s lifestyle has adversely changed after the incident and she has been marginalized and isolated by the villagers.

The man had spent five months and 11 days in remand and considering this his actual sentence now is 12-years and six-month imprisonment with a non-parole period of ten years and six months.