Man further remanded for allegedly stabbing ex-wife

A 45-year-old man alleged to have stabbed his ex-wife several times in Samabula has been labelled as a threat to the society.

The alleged incident happened on the 4th of this month.

Tevita Kapaiwai is charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and criminal intimidation.

The suspect also allegedly sustained injuries during the incident and was admitted at the CWM hospital under police guard.

The victim was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The Magistrate noted that Kapaiwai had 28 previous convictions and three of those are relating to forfeiture of bail bond.

Kapaiwai has been remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to December 30th to be called in the Magistrates court following which the matter will be transferred to the High court.