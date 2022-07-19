Man further remanded for alleged murder

Samuel Naicker. [File Photo]

The 32- year- old Rakiraki man charged in relation to the alleged murder of a student in Makoi, Nasinu in May will be taking his plea in two weeks.

Samuel Naicker appeared in the Suva High Court today charged with one count of murder and two counts of theft.

It’s alleged that on May 28th, Naicker murdered the student and stole assorted items and cash worth over $400.

It is also alleged that the 32-year-old had slept in the victim’s bedroom on the night of the incident.

A family member later found the teenager motionless.

The matter has been adjourned to August 4th.