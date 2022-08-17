Man further remanded for alleged involvement in Raiwai brawl

Pictured above is Mosese Bera, he appeared this afternoon at the Suva Magistrates Court.

A man who allegedly took part in the Raiwai brawl has been further remanded in custody.

Mosese Bera appeared this afternoon at the Suva Magistrates Court.

He is charged with one count of malicious act and one count of breach of bail conditions.

The 20-year-old also informed the court that he would seek Legal Aid assistance.

Bera also sought the assistance of the court stating that he needed medical attention.

The Magistrate has told the accused that he would receive medical treatment at the Remand Centre.

The matter has been adjourned to August 31st.