Man fronts court for dangerous driving

The man alleged to have caused the death of a 49-year-old man from Draiba Village following a motor vehicle accident on Sunday night has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He will be produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court today.

The 59-year old allegedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving along Valley Road, Navula, Sigatoka, resulting in the accident.

The victim died as a result of injuries sustained.