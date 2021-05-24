Home

Court

Man fronts court for allegedly stabbing wife

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 20, 2021 10:37 am

A man in his 30s will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today after he allegedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife causing her serious injuries.

Police say the incident occurred earlier this week at a hotel in Lami where the couple work.

Police confirm the accused who has been charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm allegedly stabbed his wife several times during a heated argument.

The 30-year-old victim remains admitted in critical condition at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

