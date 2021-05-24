Home

Court

Man fronts court for alleged murder on fishing vessel

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 4:40 pm
Tevita Qaqa Kapawale

A 29-year-old man appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon for allegedly killing five crew members in the Fiji Waters while onboard FV Tiro 2 last year.

Tevita Qaqa Kapawale has been charged with five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, 11 months after the alleged incident.

It is alleged the incident took place on 18th May in 2021 along the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters after a heated exchange between the crew members.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed that eight crew members were on-board including three Indonesian nationals and five Fijians.

There was also an allegation of beheading at the sea.

Three people including the accused were rescued by the Fijian Rescue Coordination Center.

While appearing in court today, Kapawale informed the court that he will be seeking Legal Aid assistance.

The Police Prosecutor requested the matter be transferred to the Suva High Court as it was an indictable offense.

He also requested for bail to be determined in the High Court.

The Suva Magistrate has transferred the matter to the High Court for it to be called on April 21st.

Kapawale has been remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, there was a heated exchange outside the courthouse while Kapawale was being escorted by police officers.

The exchange was between Kapawale and the victim’s family.

