Man found guilty of manslaughter

The Suva High Court this morning found a man guilty of manslaughter.

Pio Ratuwaqa’s judgment was delivered this morning.

The Court heard in March 2019, Ratuwaqa drove his vehicle in a manner that caused the death of a woman.

The Court heard he lost control of the vehicle that veered off the road and plunged into the sea at Gardiner Place in Nasese, Suva.

A team from the Totogo Police Station managed to rescue the driver and the passenger from the partially submerged vehicle.

The female passenger was rushed to the CWM Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ratuwaqa was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Ratuwaqa’s lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo will be filing a sentencing mitigation on Friday.

Ratuwaqa’s sentencing will be held on Tuesday.