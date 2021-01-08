Man fined for damaging washing machine

A 33-year-old man has been ordered to stay away from his mother and pay $949 compensation for damaging her washing machine.

The bartender appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today for one count of damaging property.

It is alleged that the accused went home drunk and had an argument with his mother, after which he damaged a twin tub washing machine.

The accused used vulgar language and threatened to damage all the property in the house.

The court was told he was occupying a room in their house but has now moved out and staying in a yacht at the Suva Yacht Club.

Apart from the compensation, he has been ordered not to re-offend in the next 24 months or else he will have to pay a further fine of $500.

A Domestic Violence Restraining Order has also been issued against him.

His compensation payment will be reviewed again on the 15th of next month.