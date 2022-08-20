Man facing theft charges acquitted

A former employee of First Landing Resort charged with 50 counts of theft has been acquitted by the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

Mohammed Iqbal was said to have committed the crime from the 1st September 2011 to 3rd January 2012.

The prosecutor had informed the Court that the summons for each state witness had been served; however, the main witnesses were not present in court.

These were the Director of First Landing Resort, the accountant, and the accounts clerk.

There were 2 witnesses present however they were only supporting witnesses and could not take the stand until after the main witnesses had given their evidence.

The Prosecutor proceeded to seek an adjournment on the basis that a bench warrant be issued against the main witnesses to be present on the next trial date.

Defence counsel Faizal Koya strongly objected to this stating the matter was set for trial on March 15th and the prosecution had more than enough time to get their witnesses sorted.

Koya also told the court there was no courtesy by the prosecution to inform the defence about its predicament prior to the matter being called.

The Court considered both arguments and further directed the prosecution’s application would not be granted as they were not in compliance with procedural provisions for the proper service of summons.

They were directed to commence with the case.

However, the prosecutor informed the court that they will be offering no evidence and closed the case.