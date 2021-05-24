Man facing murder charge fronts Lautoka High Court

A man charged with murder made his first appearance at the Lautoka High Court today.

Alivereti Lesukiyasawa, while being heavily intoxicated is alleged to have murdered Joseph Johnson on the 19th of last month at Evan Street in Lautoka .

The State asked the court if they could be given 21 days to file and serve the disclosures, but they were only granted 14 days.

Lesukiyasawa was also asked to seek legal representation from Legal Aid.

He has been further remanded and the matter will be called again on the 22nd of this month.