Man facing murder charge free

A 33-year-old truck driver facing a murder charge is now free.

Roderic Rajnesh Chand was acquitted by the Suva High Court this morning after the defence lawyer made representation to the Director of Public Prosecution, who then filled out a Nolle Prosequi.

The murder charge was withdrawn and the proceedings have been formally discharged by the court.

It was alleged that in December last year, the vehicle the man was driving ran over 16-year-old George Brown in Nakasi, Nausori.

It was alleged that the man hit Brown while reversing his truck.

The High Court has ruled that the $1,000 cash bail should be returned.