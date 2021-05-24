Man cops eight years for digital rape

A tertiary student has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment for the digital rape of his cousin.

The incident took place in Suva after a kava session in March 2020.

The convicted person, who is 26-years-old, had messaged the victim on messenger and called her twice to bring a bottle of oil as he was having stomach ache.

When the victim brought the oil out of concern, the accused pulled her and tried to rape her.

The victim managed to push him away and contact relatives.

The court heard relatives of the convicted person tried to resolve the matter internally, but after the victim received professional counseling, she decided to report the matter to the police.

The victim had traveled from the maritime and was staying with her relative for her studies at a university.

The judge told the accused that despite an apology being afforded to the victim, it was too late as the damage had been done.

A non-parole period of five months was set.