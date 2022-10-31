Man faces abduction related charges

A 25-year-old man alleged to have had sexual relations with a 16-year-old student in Rotuma will be produced at the Suva Magistrates’ Court today.

The Fiji Police Force says the two are alleged to have met and developed a relationship without the knowledge of the victim’s parents and had sexual relations on three different occasions.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred during the months of September and October, and the alleged matter came to light when rumors started to circulate about the victim’s falling pregnant.

Police say the accused had also approached the victim’s family to seek approval for their relationship.

The victim’s father lodged a report at the Rotuma Police Station, and the accused has been charged with three counts of abduction.

The accused was produced in court last week and remained in custody and the matter had been adjourned for plea today.