Man denies aggravated robbery charge

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 18, 2022 12:25 pm
[Source: File Photo]

A man accused of robbing a law firm in Nausori pleaded not guilty to the charge in the Suva High Court this morning.

Lekima Tunidau appeared before Judge Justice Salesi Temo.

It is alleged that on September 12th last year, Tunidau and Anare Turaga in the company of each other allegedly robbed a law firm.

Article continues after advertisement

The duo stole assorted items worth over $3000.

Both men are charged with one count each of aggravated robbery.

The court was told that force was used on the victim.

Justice Temo has also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Turaga after he failed to turn up to court.

He also granted the prosecution’s application for Turaga to be tried in absentia.

State counsel informed the court that Turaga had admitted the offence in his caution interview.

The counsel adds they will be relying on the civilian witnesses on the case against Tunidau.

She also stated the stolen items were recovered from the accused persons.

The matter has been adjourned to April 13.

