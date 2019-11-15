Man cops three years prison term for arson

A 25-year-old man from Seaqaqa, Vanua Levu who was found guilty of a count of arson has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The court heard that on 13th October last year, Saiyad Ali willfully and unlawfully set fire to a farm house which was the property of a 62-year-old man.

The court heard that the 62-year-old had looked after Ali for three to four months. Ali was looking after the half completed house.

On 13th October, last year, Ali burnt down the house causing $14,000 worth of damage.

While sentencing the man, the Labasa High Court stated that Ali had breached the trust of the man who allowed him to stay in his house.

A non-parole period of two years has been set.