Man cops sevens years for raping a girl under 13-years

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 5, 2020 4:45 pm
A man who pleaded guilty to raping a child below the age of 13-years has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Lautoka High court. [File Photo]

A man who pleaded guilty to raping a child below the age of 13-years has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Lautoka High court.

The court heard that in August 2017 the perpetrator took the victim to a creek where he raped her.

The High court Judge deducted one-month and 10-days from the final term which was spent in remand.

The 28-year-old accused will now serve six-years, 10 months, and 20 days.

His parole will be considered after serving four years,10 months, and 20 days.

