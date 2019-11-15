Man cops 16-years imprisonment for rape

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 16-years imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

He was convicted of one count each of rape, sexual assault, escaping from lawful custody and giving false information to a public servant.

On 13th December in 2018, the victim a 20-year-old tertiary student was on her way to her mother’s workplace at Civic House in Suva when Wise Ezekiel Lagilevu approached her pretending to be in need of assistance.

Lagilevu told her he was a tertiary student and needed her help to retrieve his laptop from his sister home in Waimanu Road, Suva.

The Court heard the man gave an impression to the victim that he was desperate and she agreed to help him.

On his suggestion she accompanied him to Waimanu Road using a short cut.

The Court heard when they reached a secluded spot surrounded by cassava patch the offender turned around and told her that he wanted to lick her.

The complainant realized she was in trouble and cried and begged him not to do anything to her.

He threatened the girl that if she did not cooperate he would kill her.

He then pushed the girl to the ground and raped her.

After the incident the victim dressed hastily and made her way to her mother’s workplace in a state of distress.

The matter was then reported to police.

High Court Judge Daniel Goundar while sentencing the man said the offences were committed with planning and deceit to gain the trust of the victim.

Judge Goundar also highlighted the victim was both physically and emotionally traumatized by the incident.

It was also heard in court that Lagilevu gave false name to a police officer and escaped from custody to evade justice. He was at large for about her week before he was apprehended.

It was also heard in Court that Lagilevu is a habitual offender and has a total of 20 previous convictions since 2007.

Most of his convictions are for robbery or theft, except one for indecently assaulting a female in 2011.

In his sentencing Judge Goundar said the offender is convicted of a sexual offence and having regard to his past convictions of a like nature, the Court is satisfied that Lagilevu constitutes a threat to the community.

The High Court also considered the fact that Lagilevu committed this offence while being on bail for a similar offence in Lautoka, where he inflicted physical violence on a girl before raping her.

The 31-year-old who is in a de-facto relationship and is a father of three children was sentenced to 16-years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 12 years.