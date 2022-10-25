Man cops 14 years jail term for raping sister-in-law

Court Gavel. [File Photo]

A 64-year-old man who raped a teenage girl has been sentenced to 14 years and five months imprisonment.

The man raped his 16-year-old sister-in-law in 2014.

Lautoka High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma said there was an increase in sexual offence cases of the juvenile victim by mature adults known to the victim.

In this case, he stated that the accused was bold and undeterred in what he did to the victim.

The high court judge said it was the duty of the court to protect children from sexual abuse or exploitation of any kind and this is why the law has imposed life imprisonment for the offence of rape as the maximum penalty.

He also stated that there has been an increase in sexual offences involving offenders who are known to the victim and mature adults.

Justice Sharma said when an offender sexually abuses a child, he or she should expect punishment to mark society’s outrage and denunciation against such conduct.

The court has issued a domestic violence restraining order against the accused.

The offender will be eligible for parole after serving 12 years behind bars.