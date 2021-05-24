Home

Court

Man cops 13 years for rape of minor

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 12, 2022 12:50 pm
[File Photo]

A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by the Labasa High Court for multiple charges of rape.

The victim in the matter is a 14-year-old girl from a settlement in the Northern Division.

The perpetrator was found guilty of four counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault.

The High Court while passing sentence stated the rape of children is becoming prevalent despite heavy sentences and the court will not tolerate the abuse of children.

A non-parole period of 11-years has been set.

 

