Man convicted of cultivating 198kgs marijuana

A 37-year-old man convicted of cultivating 198 kilograms of marijuana has been sentenced to 17-years imprisonment by the Suva High court.

Between October 2016 and March 2017, Mesulame Kurinacoba cultivated 1,589 marijuana plants in the mountains of Navosa in the Western Division.

Kurinacoba’s activities were discovered through the police drug intelligence unit.

High Court Judge Justice Temo highlighted this as one of the cases that passed 100kg mark, 38 times more than the 5.2 kg found on a person who has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment.

As a result, Kurinacoba’s sentence is more than 8 years because the amount of drugs found on him showed a deliberate contempt for the law.

Kurinacoba has been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 15-years.