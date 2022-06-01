Man convicted of attempted murder and arson

[File Photo]

A father of two has been convicted of one count of arson and two counts of attempted murder by the Suva High Court.

Pranil Alvin Singh on June 5, 2020 had locked himself and his two sons in their Nadawa home while he set fire to the residence.

The two children were aged 10 and one-year-nine months during the time of the incident.

High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar said on the day of the incident, the man had visited his wife who was working in Suva and was demanding $100.

Later that day the wife’s brother picked her from work as there had been a fire at their home.

Justice Goundar said two men rescued Singh and his children.

The wife had testified in court that she later met the husband at the hospital who was crying because of the incident.

Singh will be sentenced on June 15th.