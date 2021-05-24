Man convicted of arson

A 33-year old truck driver charged with one count of arson has been convicted by the Suva High Court.

Aman Chand appeared this morning before High Court judge Justice Daniel Goundar.

Chand had tried to burn his brother’s house in Nasinu last year.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chand’s bail has been extended.

The matter has been adjourned to February 18 for sentencing and mitigation submissions.