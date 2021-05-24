Home

Court

Man claims he was beaten by police

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 4:30 pm

A man took off his shirt inside the Suva Magistrate Court today revealing bruises on his body which he alleges are from his beating at the hands of police officers.

Bobby Dharmendra was in court for an allegation of robbing a woman of more than $55,000 in Suva earlier this week.

He is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

It’s alleged that Dharmendra attacked the woman outside her home and fled with a bag containing cash.

In court today, the prosecution objected to bail.

At this time, the accused claimed officers at the Samabula Police Station assaulted him.

The Magistrate ordered that he get a medical certificate however, he was not bailed as this was an indictable offense.

The Magistrate says the prosecution also needs time to file their response.

Dharmendra’s case for bail ruling will be called next Friday.

It will then be called at the Suva High Court for mention on the 1st of next month.

